Mozambique: Vaccines Purchased By Private Sector Arrive in Maputo

13 July 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique on 30 June received 500,000 doses of vaccine against the coronavirus that causes the Covid-19 respiratory disease, purchased by 318 private companies. The companies were mobilised under the initiative "United for Vaccination against Covid-19" (Univax). The companies intend to use most of the vaccines to immunise their workforce and their relatives and to donate 139,000 doses to the Ministry of Health for its general vaccination campaign. This consignment consists of the VeroCell vaccine, produced by the Chinese company Sinopharm.

Speaking at Maputo International Airport, at the official ceremony to receive the vaccines, Health Minister Armindo Tiago said the quantity is enough to vaccinate 250,000 people (each of whom would receive two doses).

"The acquisition by the private sector plays an important role in the National Vaccination Plan", he said. "It will allow protection of productive units at risk from the spread of Covid-19, eventually contributing to lower rates of absenteeism and guaranteeing greater productivity".

Tiago urged all the eligible workers to accept vaccination, pointing out that many Mozambicans want to be vaccinated, but few doses of vaccine are currently available.

"Initially, there were those who said there would be fraud", declared the Minister, "but we argued that together we can build a dream. Today is the implementation of that dream. It is an example of how fruitful the partnership is between the government and the private sector".

The representative of the Mozambican private sector, Osorio Lucas, of the Maputo Port Development Company (MPDC), said this initiative is a model which should be replicated across the country. "The success of the initiative sends a clear sign that public health is not the exclusive responsibility of the state", he added. "The companies are extremely willing to take responsibility for becoming actively involved in solving the challenges facing the country".

Tiago also announced that, due to the joint platform between the Health Ministry and the private companies, Mozambique expects to receive a further 1.5 million doses of vaccine in July.

"This is an acquisition which will speed up our plan to vaccinate some of the 17 million people we hope to reach", the Minister said.

He added that the country may receive another nine million doses in August, acquired by the government through an African Union mechanism.

This would make it possible to reach 50 per cent of the government's vaccination target.

Read the original article on AIM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rwandan Slave Descendants Want Recognition in Kenya
South Africa's President Condemns Violence After Zuma Arrest
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X