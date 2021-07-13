Mozambique: Prices Fall for Third Consecutive Month

13 July 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

In June, Mozambique experienced its third consecutive month of falling prices, according to the latest figures published by the National Statistics Institute (INE), based on the consumer price indices for the three largest cities (Maputo, Nampula and Beira).

Over the month, the general level of prices fell by an average of 0.52 per cent. This follows price falls of 0.31 per cent in May and of 0.03 per cent in April.

Inflation over the first six months of the year was 2.53 per cent. Annual inflation (1 July 2020 to 30 June 2021) was 5.52 per cent.

The pattern of inflation/deflation this year is a familiar one. Prices rise in the first quarter of the year and then fall from April as the harvest comes in. Towards the end of the year, as the festive season approaches, prices can be expected to rise again.

