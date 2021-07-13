Mozambique: Former Mayor Accused of Corruption

13 July 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

The Nampula Provincial Office for the Fight against Corruption, in northern Mozambique, has accused Saide Amur Gimba, a former mayor of Mozambique Island municipality, of heading a scheme in 2017 to divert three million meticais (about US$47,300 US dollars, at current exchange rates) intended to fight coastal erosion, reports "Carta de Mocambique" on 8 July.

According to Jose Sopa, the spokesperson for the anti-corruption office, Gimba and his team requested this money for a project to protect the island from erosion - but the project was never implemented.

Gimba was elected mayor on the ticket of the ruling Frelimo Party in the municipal elections of 2013. He lost his position in the 2018 local elections, when the country's main opposition party, Renamo, took control of Mozambique Island.

