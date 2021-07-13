Mozambique: Transport Officials Sacked After Road Tragedy

Following the horrific road accident at Maluana, in Maputo province, on 3 July in which 32 people lost their lives, the Transport Ministry on 7 July sacked Ana Simoes, the General Director of the National Road Transport Institute (INATRO), and Claudio Zunguze, the National Director of Transport and Safety in the Ministry.

INATRO and the National Directorate are the two bodies responsible for guaranteeing road safety. Ana Simoes had been running INATRO and its predecessor, INATTER (National Institute of Terrestrial Transport) since 2015. That same year Claudio Zunguze was appointed to head the National Directorate of Transport and Safety.

Looking after road safety is one of INATRO's key tasks, including inspecting bus companies and other road transport operators.

The Maluana tragedy happened when a bus travelling from Beira to Maputo attempted to overtake a lorry carrying construction sand and collided with an articulated truck heading in the opposite direction. Desperately attempting to return to the correct lane, the bus driver also ran into the lorry he had been overtaking, which overturned. 32 of the bus passengers died, 31 on the spot and one in Maputo Central Hospital.

At its weekly meeting, the Council of Ministers (Cabinet) announced two days of national mourning for the victims of the Maluana disaster, during which flags will be flown at half-mast. Government spokesperson and Deputy Justice Minister Filimao Suaze also announced that an independent commission of inquiry will investigate the causes of the accident and propose measures to improve road safety.

Arnaldo Abel, a representative of Nhancale Transport, the company that owned the bus, has admitted that the driver (who is now in police custody) may have been to blame. Cited by the Portuguese news agency Lusa, Abel said "we accept that human error will have had a negative influence". Abel said the company will assist the survivors and the families of the victims, including transporting the bodies of the victims to Beira.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mozambique Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The commission of inquiry will look at how fast the bus was travelling and whether the driver should have been at the wheel at all. For road transport regulations already state that a driver may not be at the wheel for more than eight hours a day and must take a break of at least half an hour after four hours of driving.

According to published information, there was only one driver on the Nhancale Transport bus. The distance by road between Beira and Maputo is about 1,200 kilometres which is impossible to cover in eight hours, particularly as parts of the road are in poor condition.

INATRO is facing a further scandal, since the Central Office for the Fight against Corruption (GCCC) on 5 July ordered the arrest of 16 of its staff for their involvement in a scheme to falsify biometric driving licences and to sell driving licences to people who had never attended driving schools or taken driving tests.

People who wanted a driving licence could, according to the GCCC, simply pay 30,000 meticais (US$473) to the network of corrupt staff.

The accused had all worked at INATTER and made a smooth transition to INATRO when the institution changed its name. Most of them were from the Maputo city INATTTER delegation. They included people who were supposed to draw up theoretical and practical driving tests, examiners, computer technicians, and secretarial staff.