Kenya: Sprinter Mark Otieno Gets Sh1 Million Boost From Safaricom

Sprinter Mark Otieno flew out of the country Tuesday for the Tokyo Olympic Games a happy man after Safaricom handed him Sh1 million sponsorship just moments before his departure.

The 28-year-old athlete defied odds by using borrowed shoes to finish second in the men's 100m at the national trials, striking the qualifying stands of 10.05 on the last day at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. Ferdinand Omanyala won in 10.02 to also qualify for the Olympics.

Otieno will now have access to the best quality shoes as part of the sponsorship deal, which will also support his training needs and cover his logistics to allow him attend other competitions.

"I want to thank Safaricom for seeing my potential and believing in me. It has always been my dream to compete in the Olympics and having the biggest company in the country backing me has boosted my own confidence and I am determined to do my best in Tokyo," said Otieno, the former 100m national record holder.

Otieno noted that it has not been easy, due to lack of resources, but it has been worth every effort to get to this stage where he has the honour of representing the country at the biggest sporting event.

Last week, Safaricom unveiled a Sh20 million sponsorship for the Team Kenya for the Olympic Games. The funds have been set aside for the ceremonial kit that will be used by the Kenyan contingent at the games.

"As a company that believes in going beyond to achieve one's dreams, we were really inspired by Mark's story and how he has gone beyond to reach his goal of representing Kenya in the 100m race," noted Safaricom Chief Executive Officer, Peter Ndegwa.

"We hope that his exploits motivate a new generation of young people who will be inspired to represent Kenya in short distance races"

Otieno, Omanyala and Hellen Syombua (400m) were the first of the athletics team to leave for Kurume City for the pre-Olympics training camp.

The national women's volleyball team, Malkia Strikers, rugby sevens teams, Kenya Sevens and Kenya Lionesses are already in Kurume City.

"I even missed breakfast because of the excitement... the sponsorship then visualising my first flight to Olympics," said Otieno.

"I'm feeling great, it's been a journey and now it's becoming real with every second and we are going to show the world what Kenya is made of in sprints," said Omanyala.

Being his first Olympics, he assured the country of great things.

"I'm just going there to make it real; I feel fast and strong and all I can tell Kenyans is to be glued on screens and await miracles."

The 23-year-old Syombua urged Kenyans to pray for them.

"We value every Kenyan support and prayers. That is what we need most. I personally feel ready," said Syombua.

Sprints coach Geoffrey Kimani, who doubles up as the strength and conditioning coach, said the athletes are rearing to go.