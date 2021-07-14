Kenya's Covid-19 Positivity Rate Jumps to 13.1%, Cases Hit 189,703

Kenya on Tuesday reported 761 more Covid-19 cases from a sample of 5,794 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate jumped from eight percent the previous day to 13.1 per cent, while the number of confirmed cases rose to 189,703 and the number of tests conducted so far to 2,023,807.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the youngest new patient was six months old and the oldest 96 years, while 727 were Kenyans and 34 foreigners, 381 females and 380 male.

Nairobi recorded 189 new infections and was followed by Kisumu with 133, Laikipia 104, Uasin Gishu 45, Nakuru 35, Mombasa 35, Kiambu 27, Kitui 23, Garissa 20, Kilifi 18, Siaya and Taita Taveta 14 each, Murang'a and Machakos eight each, and Isiolo seven.

Vihiga followed with seven new infections and then care Kirinyaga, Makueni, Kisii and Kwale with six each, Bungoma, Kericho and Nyamira five each, Embu, Homa Bay, Kajiado, Kakamega, Narok and Nyandarua two each, and Nyeri, Baringo, Bomet, Elgeyo Marakwet and Meru one each.

In a statement to newsrooms, the ministry further said Covid-19 had killed nine more people, raising the death toll to 3,732. However, they were all late death reports confirmed after the audit of facility records in April and June.

CS Kagwe also announced that 71 patients had recovered from the disease, 45 of them under home-based isolation and care and 26 at health facilities countrywide, raising the total to 180,624.

As of Tuesday, 1,067 patients had been hospitalised while 4,359 were being treated at home.

Of those in hospital, 123 were under intensive care, 38 of them on ventilator support, 65 on supplemental oxygen and 20 under observation.

Another 218 patients were separately on supplemental oxygen, 196 of them in general wards and 22 in high dependency units.

As of Tuesday, 1,550,389 vaccine doses had been administered across the country - 1,028,669 first doses and 521,720 second doses.

The uptake rate of the second dose was 50.7 per cent, with the recipients listed as 161,165 people aged 58 years and above, 99,289 health workers, 72,294 teachers, 41,207 security officers and 147,765 ungrouped individuals.