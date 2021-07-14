South Africa Feels the Sting of Police Budget Cuts in Wake of Provincial Violence and Looting

13 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mfuneko Toyana

Austerity-type cuts to police and army budgets in 2021 due to Covid-19 contributed to the slow response by authorities to the looting that erupted in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng since the weekend, analysts said on Tuesday.

Since last year, civil society groups, economists and credit ratings agencies have warned that the deep cuts to social services - especially welfare grants and police and education budgets - risked stoking social unrest as unemployment, inequality and poverty worsened.

In the 2021 Budget in February, National Treasury slashed the baseline allocation to the police services by close to R12-billion, while money to the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), deployed to Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal late last night to help police contain the looting, was cut by R15-billion.

Over the next three years, according to the SA Police Service's annual report, allocations will be reduced by R15.8-billion next year and by R11.5-billion in 2023, as part of government's cost-cutting plan after the pandemic blew a hole in revenues and economic growth.

Overall, spending on police and security is set to grow at only 0.8% annually up to 2023, having expanded by an average 4.8% between 2017 and 2020.

