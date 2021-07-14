South Africa: How to Break a Country

13 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Steven Boykey Sidley

When all is said and done (and, of course, it never is), what will remain when the flames die down is how easy it is to make South Africa ungovernable. With the combustible recipe of tribal allegiance, mass unemployability, the cynicism of Machiavellian provocateurs and the smooth rails of social media, this was bound to happen.

If one is generous, one can argue that some Zuma supporters were initially exercised by outrage and loyalty to their benefactor, expressing their dissatisfaction through the time-honoured South African ritual of breaking things. Of course, for the rest of us, the Zuma incarceration was a misty moment of judicial triumph. But OK, not everyone felt that way, and most of us thought they would rage for a day or so, and then recede, swearing never to vote for the ANC again.

But now all hell has broken loose, little of it to do with Zuma any more.

How easy is it to start a riot? Very, it seems. Send a WhatsApp message to five, maybe 10 willing participants. Arrange to meet at a mall. Throw a rock, break a window. Shoppers flee in terror. Then go on social media and say come on down,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

