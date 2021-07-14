South Africa: Time to Speak Out Against Lawlessness - When Leaders Loot and Are Unaccountable, It Sets an Example

opinion

Governance failures and the non-implementation of government policy have allowed for the systematic looting of public resources. As a result, communities have increasingly lost faith in government. In areas where the majority is unemployed and face hardships ranging from hunger to illness and abuse, the option of looting (when fuelled by inciting statements) becomes a viable short-term solution, especially if the police are unwilling to act.

Over the past few days, South Africa has experienced unprecedented and widespread looting and damage to property. These criminal acts have resulted in perpetrators, security and law enforcement officials and innocent bystanders being injured and even killed.

Health services trying to combat the Covid-19 pandemic have been seriously compromised as a result of this lawlessness -- roads have been blockaded, ambulances have been pelted with stones and paramedics' lives have been threatened by criminal groups.

Indicative of the state of play, during President Cyril Ramaphosa's address to the nation on 12 July, eNCA simultaneously broadcast live footage of a South African National Blood Service building being looted.

Pharmaceutical chain stores Dis-Chem and Clicks have, in the past 24 hours, reportedly closed their Covid-19 testing and vaccination sites in KwaZulu-Natal due to the unrest. This,...