South Africa: Heirs and Disgraces - Duduzane Zuma Uses the Backdrop of Anarchy to Drive His Campaign for the Presidency

13 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee

Sources in ANC KZN say the young Zuma who wants to be president is smoking his socks, but the oligarch is a shareholder of the Gupta billions.

With 45 people dead in a spree of looting and violence in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, Duduzane Zuma has used the backdrop to drive his campaign to become president. On Tuesday, after a week when he and his twin sister, Duduzile Sambudla-Zuma, fanned the flames to ignite violence after the arrest of their father, former president Jacob Zuma, the prisoner's favourite son has now turned peacekeeper.

In an Instagram video, Duduzane Zuma said, "I am about peace, I am about unity," as he opined on the "protests" which started as a response to Zuma's jailing but which have now spiralled out of control. He blamed the looting spree that has disabled KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng on the lockdown and his father's arrest.

"We are one massacre away from a complete breakdown," the telegenic young politician says in an 11-minute made-for-Instagram video.

This is a far cry from the mayhem he has urged for almost a fortnight now as he and Sambudla-Zuma became the digital war-criers for the "protests", which first...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rwanda's Construction of Affordable Housing Slows to Snail's Pace
Hate Speech, Targeting of Tigrayans Escalate in Ethiopia

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X