South Africa: Heirs and Disgraces - Duduzane Zuma Uses the Backdrop of Anarchy to Drive His Campaign for the Presidency

analysis

Sources in ANC KZN say the young Zuma who wants to be president is smoking his socks, but the oligarch is a shareholder of the Gupta billions.

With 45 people dead in a spree of looting and violence in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, Duduzane Zuma has used the backdrop to drive his campaign to become president. On Tuesday, after a week when he and his twin sister, Duduzile Sambudla-Zuma, fanned the flames to ignite violence after the arrest of their father, former president Jacob Zuma, the prisoner's favourite son has now turned peacekeeper.

In an Instagram video, Duduzane Zuma said, "I am about peace, I am about unity," as he opined on the "protests" which started as a response to Zuma's jailing but which have now spiralled out of control. He blamed the looting spree that has disabled KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng on the lockdown and his father's arrest.

"We are one massacre away from a complete breakdown," the telegenic young politician says in an 11-minute made-for-Instagram video.

This is a far cry from the mayhem he has urged for almost a fortnight now as he and Sambudla-Zuma became the digital war-criers for the "protests", which first...