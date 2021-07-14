South Africa: This Is What a Failed State Looks Like

opinion

Its roots are intertwined with almost three centuries of extractive corruption, mixed with austerity. There are no savings to be made in this arrangement, and all of it will be paid for with treasure and souls.

It's been a fine week for connoisseurs of civil unrest.

Across Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, two massive conflagrations have conjoined to form a devastating wildfire. The first was the rage manufactured by an organised criminal network that found opportunity in the incarceration of a political figurehead. The second was the instability caused by the desperation of a people crushed in an ever-tightening economic vice.

Following the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma last Wednesday, and after incitement from his hype squad - including his daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and a local radio DJ named Ngizwe Mchunu - KZN exploded into unprecedented mayhem, which is saying something for a province that experienced the worst of apartheid's end-game violence. The scale of the ruin is already staggering, while the impotence of law enforcement has been a reminder of the disarray that defines the police and intelligence services, neither of which were prepared for the obvious upset following the former president's jailing.

