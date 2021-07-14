South Africa: Violence At the End of Zuma and Malema's Failed Politics

13 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

It is now clear that the violence, which has included looting and political gestures, in the wake of the jailing of Jacob Zuma is an existential test for our state. It is also a test of whether violence can still work for political aims and whether it can be sustained, even if the aims are not purely political.

Many factors are responsible for this latest wave of violence, and while it does look like it was sparked by Jacob Zuma's arrest, the big picture may be much more complicated than that. However, both Zuma's refusal to denounce the violence (at his last public press briefing) and EFF leader Julius Malema's encouragement suggests that these two populist politicians have run out of traditional options. They may now only have violence at their disposal because they failed to muster significant support for their agendas and themselves personally.

Amid this are questions of whether parts of the state, in particular the intelligence services, have failed, which in turn prompts a question about the degree of organisation of the events that have marred the past seven days.

Ours is a violent society and it cannot be denied that its roots run deep and far...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

