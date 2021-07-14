South Africa: Root of KZN Violence Is 'The ANC's Implosion in the Region After Years of Party Factionalism'

14 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

Veteran KwaZulu-Natal interventionist human rights worker, Mary de Haas, has described the violence and criminality that has gripped the province for four days as a manifestation of the 'ANC imploding'.

The ANC's implosion, says Mary de Haas, "is wrecking South Africa" as criminal elements, opportunists and desperately hungry residents piggy-backed on the chaos the party has created.

De Haas attributed the failure of authorities in the region to prevent the violence and looting which broke out after former president Jacob Zuma's arrest on 8 July to "a political policy decision".

"They left it too late," she lamented.

De Haas's observation appears to be borne out by a statement made by Minister of State Security Ayanda Dlodlo on Tuesday, that the State Security Agency had received eight alerts on 28 June on planned public violence.

De Haas told Daily Maverick she was under no illusion that the violence in the province which later spread, predictably, to Gauteng "is orchestrated".

"There is enough on record of people inciting violence and threatening it for us to take this seriously. What instigators are doing is going in and getting the ball rolling and then leaving it up to criminals and others to loot".

While...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

