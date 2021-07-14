South Africa's State-Owned Insurance Company Confident It Can Step in to Rescue Looted Businesses

analysis

Sasria is the only insurer in South Africa that provides cover for loss or damage to insured property as a direct result of social unrest, including rioting, strike action and public disorder. Sasria believes it has more than sufficient cash reserves to honour insurance claims from businesses.

The SA Special Risks Insurance Association (Sasria), South Africa's only short-term insurer that offers cover against damages and losses arising from riots, expects claims linked to the street violence and looting across the country to run into "billions of rands".

This is a preliminary estimate, said Cedric Masondo, the MD of state-owned Sasria as its assessment of how many insured businesses have been destroyed is ongoing and might be concluded by the end of the week.

"The damage to businesses is big. The damage might run into billions of rands. That's the reality we are facing," Masondo told Business Maverick.

The direct cost of damages or losses incurred by businesses will be easy to determine as time passes. But the indirect cost -- for instance, businesses that will not open their doors again or those that won't be able to generate an income as restart efforts begin --...