South Africa: Looting and Unrest Suspend Gauteng's Vaccine Roll-Out Programme

Gauteng's vaccine roll-out programme is another casualty of the mayhem that has gripped parts of the country and plunged the province's broken healthcare systems into a deeper crisis.

The fallout of two days of looting, violence and unrest has not unexpectedly derailed the momentum of Gauteng's vaccine programme and impacted healthcare services and medical supply chains.

Vaccination numbers in the country had reached 191,833 a day on Thursday last week. The number dropped to 146,577 this Monday after the unrest that first exploded in KwaZulu-Natal spread to Gauteng on Sunday.

In Gauteng there are 61 active public and private vaccination sites in the province. The Department of Health and Business for South Africa (B4SA) confirmed on Tuesday that they would be adopting a "precautionary principle" to temporarily close vaccination sites that were "damaged or that may be at risk" following the havoc caused by looters and vandals.

People who have appointments for vaccinations at affected sites in the coming days, have been told to hold off and to wait for notification of a rescheduled appointment date that will be automatically generated by the EVDS (Electronic Vaccination Data System).

According to Vuyo Sabani, spokesperson for the Gauteng department of Health,