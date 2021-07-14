South Africa: Ramaphosa Holds Our Future in His Hands, but Can He Do the Right Thing?

13 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Greg Mills and Ray Hartley

Rather than another well-meaning overly cautious display of lukewarm leadership, decisive and urgent action is necessary in six areas if this ship is to be kept afloat.

Greg Mills and Ray Hartley are with the Brenthurst Foundation.

A country in flames. The destruction of value and supply chains. A breakdown of law and order. A police service tottering under the weight of mass lawlessness. Future income from regional and national exports endangered. The list is now, seemingly, endless.

A mortal wound -- or the moment that the country picks itself up, turns itself around and ascends?

The answer: It depends entirely on how the government led by the president responds.

This frenzy of looting and violence will eventually fizzle and stop. Its after-effects -- broken logistics, destroyed infrastructure and the destruction of businesses -- will be felt for a very long time. What will also last a long time is the impression that the government is weak, chaotic and hopelessly out of touch with the state of the nation.

There is no escaping the president's personal responsibility and authority. There is no collective to hide behind this time. No amorphous, promissory investment conference will paper...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

