South Africa: Several Taxi Drivers Shot As Authorities Try to Contain Violence and Brace for Unrest in Cape Town

analysis

It's been a busy day in Cape Town as authorities tried to contain taxi violence and then social media reports of looting - which proved to be FALSE.

Several taxi-related shootings occurred on Tuesday, 13 July, in Cape Town. Tuesday's shootings brings the total number of taxi drivers since the start of 2021 to 76, said Daylin Mitchell, Western Cape MEC for Transport and Public Works.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) confirmed the following shootings to Daily Maverick:

Two 39-year-old men were shot and killed in Harare, Khayelitsha.

Then in Mew Way, also in Ktrhayelitsha, a 42-year-old man was shot and wounded while an unknown male, believed to be a taxi driver was taken to hospital after he sustained a gunshot wound.

Near Blikkiesdorp in Delft, a body of a 45-year-old man was discovered in the driver's seat of his vehicle.

Also in Delft, police were called when a taxi driver sustained gunshot wounds to both legs.

In the TRA 5 section of Delft South, a driver for a retail business was dropping off employees when unknown men tried to stop the vehicle. The driver sped off. Suspects fired shots at the vehicle, which wounded two women and a...