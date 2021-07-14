Kenya Lionesses Hit South Sudan in Afrobasket Qualifiers

13 July 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Joseph Kanyi

Kigali — Kenya Lionesses secured a crucial 66-48 victory against newbies South Sudan in the second day of the 2021 FIBA women's AfroBasket Zone Five qualifiers here at the Kigali Arena Tuesday.

The explosive and entertaining game was really an opportunity for redemption for the two national teams after they lost in their opening matches. Kenya recovered from Monday's loss to Rwanda as the quarters ended 16-9, 10-5, 21-10 and 19-24.

US-baed Felmas Koranga led Kenya with a game high score of 23 points as they ran riot against the newcomers.

"Our defence executed well today. We have picked up and we are ready for the next game. Our players identified their mistakes from the first game and we played as we had planned," said Koranga.

Kenya's assistant coach Mikel Opel termed the victory as a good emotional springboard for the players as they handle their other games in the tournament.

"In our opening game, our players were nervous and we are glad they have settled to work now. I am sure we will do better," said Opel.

The young South Sudanese team lies bottom of the table with only two points having lost to favourites Egypt 95-65 in their first match on Monday.

The winner of this tournament will join Cape Verde (Zone Two qualifiers winners) who became the first team to qualify for 2021 women's AfroBasket finals, joining hosts Cameroon, Nigeria, Senegal, Mali and Mozambique.

The women's continental basketball showpiece is set to be held from September 17-26, 2021 at the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex in the Cameroonian capital.

