Kenya/Ethiopia: Okumbi Optimistic as Kenya U-23s Head to Ethiopia

13 July 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

Emerging Stars tactician Stanley Okumbi has exuded confidence that the team will do well in the Cecafa Under-23 Championship which kicks off Saturday in Ethiopia.

The Kenyan Under-23 team were on Tuesday pooled in Group C alongside South Sudan and Djibouti. The team leaves for the Northern city of Bahir on Wednesday.

Hosts Ethiopia were drawn in Group B with Burundi and Eritrea, while Uganda, Tanzania and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are in Group A.

Okumbi is optimistic of getting good results and advancing past the group stages.

"We have had a good session in camp and I believe we are capable of attaining a positive result in the regional tournament. I'm confident we shall do well as our eyes are set on winning the trophy," said Okumbi.

The side held their last training session on Tuesday at the Nyayo National Stadium and later underwent the mandatory coronavirus test before their trip on Wednesday.

Kenya's first match will be on July 19 against Djibouti followed by a clash against South Sudan on July 22. The semifinals for the regional tourney are set for July 28 and the finals on July 30.

Some of the stars in Okumbi's squad are Gor Mahia talisman Benson Omalla, Kisumu All Stars striker Alfred Tanui, Ken Wanyonyi of Bungoma Super Stars and Tusker leading goal poacher Henry Meja.

The team is captained by Wazito defender Bernard 'Bena' Ochieng'. Tanui, who is second on the National Super League goal scoring charts on 12 goals, and Meja who has scored 10 times for Tusker in the league, told Nation Sport they are ready to replicate their form in the domestic league to the tournament.

"The training has been good and I'm ready to continue scoring. Tournaments like this give young players like us exposure and experience. If given a chance I will fight to score goals and ensure we lift the title," 19-year-old Tanui told Nation Sport.

In another development, the Ceacafa Region Caf Women's Champions League qualifiers have been postponed.

Read the original article on Nation.

