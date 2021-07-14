Nigeria: UNILAG Announces 'Potential Covid-19 3rd Wave' On Campus

The University of Lagos said there is an increased number of patients presenting COVID-19-related symptoms at its medical centre.

In what appears to be a confirmation of PREMIUM TIMES' report on Tuesday, the management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, has said there are signs of imminent third wave of coronavirus disease on the campus.

The university in a statement posted on its website, a copy of which the institution's spokesperson, Nonye Oguama, shared with our reporter on Tuesday evening, said there is an increased number of patients presenting COVID-19-related symptoms at its medical centre.

But the university failed to mention specifically whether any positive cases have been recorded on the campus or not.

The statement reads in part; "The University of Lagos community has also been affected by this potential 3rd wave, with an increase in the number of patients presented to the University of Lagos Medical Centre with flu-like symptoms which are similar to COVID-19.

"The Medical Centre hereby assures all members of the university community that all necessary actions in line with the Federal and Lagos State Government guidelines have been taken regarding this potential threat in our community."

Varsity to treat emergency cases only

Meanwhile, the university authorities said due to the current situation, only emergency cases will be attended to by the medical centre.

The institution said the decision was to protect members of the university community and avoid the spread of infections within the facility.

"The Medical Centre will also return to providing EMERGENCY ONLY SERVICES during this period, in order to protect all members of the community from potential infection within the facility," the statement said.

It, however, noted that the telephone line for the medical centre would be available at all times. "The Medical Centre Emergency Contact line: 09095879781 remains open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week."

Protocols re-echoed

The university urged staff, students and other members of the university community to adhere strictly with the coronavirus guidelines.

The university listed the guidelines to include appropriate use of masks, adequate distancing, regular hand washing, temperature checks, labelling of seats, maintaining 50 per cent capacity of facility occupancy, and vaccination, among others.

It also advised all members of the university community who embark on international travel to self-quarantine for a minimum of seven days on return to the country before taking the arrival COVID-19 PCR test.

The university management also promised to liaise with the Lagos State Government to ensure provision of vaccines for members of the university community as soon as the state receives another batch of vaccines.

Like UNILAG, like LASU

Meanwhile, the authorities at the Lagos State University (LASU) Ojo, a state-owned university, have advised members of its community to also observe the coronavirus pandemic regularly.

The university gave the charge through a message shared on the official WhatsApp platform for its centre for information, press and public relations (CIPPR), warning against flouting the regulations.

The message is titled; "A Potential Third Wave of COVID-19 Pandemic: Management Mandates Compliance with Protocols."

The statement reads in part; "Lagos State government over the weekend announced the possibility of a third wave of Covid-19 pandemic in the state. This is as a result of the recent increase in the number of positive cases being reported and increased occupancy rate at the Isolation Centres. This has necessitated the need for proactive measures to mitigate spread of the infection on our campuses.

"The University Management therefore mandates all members of LASU community to adhere to all the preventive protocols as designed by NCDC to curtail any spread. The measures include; compulsory and proper use of facemask in public places, regular hand washing with soap and water or use of alcohol based sanitizer, maintenance of physical distance of two metres, among others."