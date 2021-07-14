Tanzania: On Human Flourishing - Why Improvement in National Prosecution Service, New Hope for the Country

reformer Frederick Douglass who died 1895. He once said; where justice is denied, where poverty is enforced, where ignorance prevails, and where any one class is made to feel that society is an organized conspiracy to oppress, rob and degrade them, neither persons nor property will be safe.

At home, wananchi are also hungry for justice. They know, for example that when the prosecution service, at least for this article purpose, is not doing well, it will eat at the soul of the nation.

This can be an absolute danger to every mwananchi. My interest today therefore is to look at the good news in a selected institution, the National Prosecution Services, where the ongoing refining of the institution is, in my view, is but a new hope for our nation.

Since independence, much progress has been made in the area of persecution services in our country. We have always seen changes and improvements even though, as it is in many countries across the globe, there are and still shall remain a number of challenges. I shall enlighten on this proposal.

As I highlighted earlier, a critical departure for this discussion is the achievement we have noted since the establishment of the National Prosecution Services. Unfortunately, not many people know how broad and important prosecution discipline is when it comes to the destiny of a country.

For example, very few people would be conversant with the fact that prosecution service can contribute immensely in enhancing democracy, political and social tolerance.

I stand to be corrected, but I presume not many people would know that the national prosecution service exists to promote peace, security and political stability, and it can be a driving force in instituting developmental role of the state in economic governance.

This is not easy to understand and may actually need more space and time to elaborate. It is to this critical importance of the institution that I want to make an opinion that any efforts towards improving or rather refining the national prosecution service is, by and large, a new hope for our nation.

No wonder the recently unveiled Tanzania's Five-Year Development Plan III clearly insists that the rule of law entails compliance with laws, codes, procedures and guidelines in decision making meaning it cannot be separated from good governance.

So, it is the rule of law and good governance which are, not only part of the key pillars of development plan, but they are equally meant to contribute to the realization of the National Development Vision 2025, hence my article theme of today; improvement in the national prosecution service is a new hope for the nation.

As the institution continues to represent the interests of the sovereign of the United Republic of Tanzania in courts of law in criminal cases, what I am suggesting here is that the task ahead remains massive and immense for it. But one thing is important and the task is feasible and workable.

I say it is possible for some reasons. One of these reasons is the clear commitment of the current government in improving the institution's capacity, especially as it enhances and strengthens the said capacity in general supervision and coordination of the conduct of criminal prosecution.

And I have deliberately highlighted the possible challenges because we live in times when criminals are becoming more and more sophisticated in their dealing. This has implications. It calls for what I would call a classy or rather elegant and well-designed response on the part of our National Prosecution Service.

This we should do if we want to see a constant fruit bearing service. But, why a well-designed response? I will explain. My personal experience as a social ethics expert and anticorruption consultant, I have always noted the growing concern most commonly advanced by criminal activities particularly in areas, to mention a few, those related to piracy activities, terrorism, trafficking in persons, drugs and illicit trafficking in drugs, money laundering, corruption and corrupt practices.

Likewise, I see the need for countries to take seriously issues of, among many, data sharing, bilateral agreements, and mutual legal assistance updates. I know there is much being done in areas of harmonization of relevant laws, procedures, and penalties but this needs more effort and my country can provide leadership. Thus, let me reiterate, the task ahead is still enormous though.

There is still a lot to do. I see for example the need for Tanzania to take lead and step-up efforts to promote cooperation on transnational, among many, massive work in wildlife crimes. So, well done NPS team. But please do not sit and relax, you still have a huge task ahead. But there is hope.

I trust that our National Prosecution Service enhancement is a pointer to a new hope for our nation. In my view, I believe that prosecution services will continue to be enhanced.

Therefore, as stipulated in the development plan, I look forward to seeing NPS Regional and District Offices constructed. I am optimistic that our nation is heading towards, not only guaranteed accessibility to justice services, but efficiency and transparency in justice delivery. Here are my final words to my reader today.

To all those in the legal fraternity, and others work for justice remember the words of Haile Selassie, the Emperor of Ethiopia from 1930 to 1974, who once said; throughout history, it has been the inaction of those who could have acted; the indifference of those who should have known better; the silence of the voice of justice when it mattered most; that has made it possible for evil to triumph. Cheers!

Dr Alfred Sebahene, PhD Social Ethics Specialist and Anti-Corruption Consultant St John's University of Tanzania, PO Box 47 Dodoma, Tanzania Email Addresses: arsebahene2@ yahoo.co.uk, alfredsebahene@gmail.com Mobile: +255 767 233 997