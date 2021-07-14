Tanzania: Brela Registers 200 Companies, Business Names Within Two Weeks

Dar es Salaam — About 200 companies and business names were registered with the Business Registration and Licensing Agency (Brela) in the past two weeks, an official has said.

This comes as Tanzania was increasingly looking up to formalisation of businesses to grow the economy and expand the tax base.

Speaking during the ongoing 45th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF), Brela head of the information and communications, Ms Rhoida Andusamile, said in recognition of the challenges faced by traders who want to register their businesses, the agency has started training business officers at district levels on how to help businesses formalise their businesses.

"We have provided such training programmes in the Northern and Central Zones and our aim is to reach the whole country," she said. She said many business operators were finding it hard to open accounts with Brela because they did not have e-mail addresses.

"For starters, we create an email for them first and open an account for them before actual registration," she said, noting that by the close of the 45th DITF later today, a total of 500 business names will have been registered. She said a business licence issued by district councils is referred to as Group B licence, and can only be used within the district that issued it, while those issued by Brela are used countrywide.

The fee for registering a business name is Sh20,000, while that of a company varies from Sh95,000 to Sh440,000 depending on the amount of money which shareholders will invest as capital.