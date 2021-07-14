Tanzania's Mufti Announces Eid El-Adh'haa Date

Tanzanian Muslims will join their fellows from different parts of the world to celebrate Eid El-Adh'haa feast on July 21, 2021, Mufti Abubakar Zubeir has announced.

A statement released by the Supreme Council of Muslims in Tanzania (BAKWATA) added that the national celebrations will be held in Dar es Salaam.

In the statement, Mufti said national prayers will be conducted at Mtara Mosque and Council will be held at the same venue.

Moreover, he urged all Muslims and Tanzanians to be aware of the Covid-19 pandemic and take necessary precautions during the celebrations.