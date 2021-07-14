Mauritius: Covid-19 Updates - 60 Positive Cases Recorded

press release

GIS: 13 July 2021- The Ministry of Health and Wellness has conducted a total of 3 012 PCR tests as at 18 00 hrs yesterday.

- 54 cases were detected through ongoing Contact Tracing exercises. 44 of these patients are residents of a dormitory that was already under health surveillance.

- 3 cases were detected in quarantine centres on Day 7.

- 3 cases were registered in COVID-19 Testing Centres.

1 624 people have contracted COVID-19 since 05 March and 1 169 of them considered as cured have returned to home.

To date, there are 434 active cases of COVID-19 in the country.