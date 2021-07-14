Mauritius: The Passport and Immigration Office Carries Out Necessary Actions to Trace Overstaying Foreigners, States PM

13 July 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The Passport and Immigration Office (PIO) is currently taking necessary measures to trace overstaying foreigners. As such a dedicated team of officers and the Intelligence Cell of the PIO work in close collaboration so as to ensure that appropriate actions are taken to arrest and repatriate the concerned foreigners.

The Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, made this statement, today, in the National Assembly, in reply to a Parliamentary Question pertaining to actions taken as regards tracing of foreigners overstaying in Mauritius.

Prime Minister Jugnauth pointed out that a dedicated team of officers, known as the Tracing and Tracking Team, mounts crack down operations, as and when required, at different places simultaneously. He underlined that, in order to conduct these operations, the PIO is supported by various units and branches of the Mauritius Police Force such as the Special Supporting Unit, the Emergency Response Service, the Field Intelligence Office, the Central Investigation Division, and the Groupement d'Intervention de la Police Mauricienne.

Furthermore, he underscored that the Intelligence Cell of the PIO carries out necessary verification with a view to confirming the information provided by foreigners on their disembarkation cards. The Cell, he observed, peruses the disembarkation cards and verifies the information given by foreigners on their arrival, tracks the movement of irregular visitors, and assists the Tracing and Tracking Team to conduct crack down operations.

The Prime Minister also pointed out that, according to records kept at the PIO, the number of foreigners who are overstaying in Mauritius is as follows: 585 foreigners, whose tourist/business visas have expired; and 2,294 missing expatriate workers.

Moreover, he emphasised that foreigners who have stayed illegally in the country are served with a notification of illegal stay while leaving the country and they are informed that they should not undertake any travel to Mauritius without prior authority from the PIO. Their names are also added to the Controversial list of the PIO, he said.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Government of Mauritius

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Rwanda's Construction of Affordable Housing Slows to Snail's Pace
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Hate Speech, Targeting of Tigrayans Escalate in Ethiopia

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X