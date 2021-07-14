Mauritius: The Passport and Immigration Office Carries Out Necessary Actions to Trace Overstaying Foreigners, States PM

press release

The Passport and Immigration Office (PIO) is currently taking necessary measures to trace overstaying foreigners. As such a dedicated team of officers and the Intelligence Cell of the PIO work in close collaboration so as to ensure that appropriate actions are taken to arrest and repatriate the concerned foreigners.

The Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, made this statement, today, in the National Assembly, in reply to a Parliamentary Question pertaining to actions taken as regards tracing of foreigners overstaying in Mauritius.

Prime Minister Jugnauth pointed out that a dedicated team of officers, known as the Tracing and Tracking Team, mounts crack down operations, as and when required, at different places simultaneously. He underlined that, in order to conduct these operations, the PIO is supported by various units and branches of the Mauritius Police Force such as the Special Supporting Unit, the Emergency Response Service, the Field Intelligence Office, the Central Investigation Division, and the Groupement d'Intervention de la Police Mauricienne.

Furthermore, he underscored that the Intelligence Cell of the PIO carries out necessary verification with a view to confirming the information provided by foreigners on their disembarkation cards. The Cell, he observed, peruses the disembarkation cards and verifies the information given by foreigners on their arrival, tracks the movement of irregular visitors, and assists the Tracing and Tracking Team to conduct crack down operations.

The Prime Minister also pointed out that, according to records kept at the PIO, the number of foreigners who are overstaying in Mauritius is as follows: 585 foreigners, whose tourist/business visas have expired; and 2,294 missing expatriate workers.

Moreover, he emphasised that foreigners who have stayed illegally in the country are served with a notification of illegal stay while leaving the country and they are informed that they should not undertake any travel to Mauritius without prior authority from the PIO. Their names are also added to the Controversial list of the PIO, he said.