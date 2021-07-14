Kenya: Crowd Pullers Shujaa Not Worried Despite Absence of Fans at Tokyo Olympics

Kurume — The national men's rugby sevens team says it is not worried despite the absence of fans at the Tokyo Olympic Games which kicks off in Tokyo on July 23.

Shujaa, as they are popularly known, have often been a crowd favourite throughout the World Rugby Sevens Series and often bounce off the energy of the supporters to aid in their performances.

But with fans locked out of most of the Olympic venues due to Government restrictions to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Shujaa will have to do with playing in an empty stadium.

However, speaking after the team's first session at the Fukuoka Prefecture Kurume Sports Center in Japan, Kenya 7s captain Andrew Amonde, who will be featuring in his second Olympic Games said that will not affect the team's outcome.

"The conditions are different this time because of COVID-19. We are used to playing infront of fans who motivate us but now at the Olympics, we will not have that privilege but that is not something to worry about," Amonde said.

He added; "We have switched our mentality because even in the local games we play without fans, so for us it will not affect us since we will be focusing on our opponents."

Shujaa, popular in the world due to their participation in the World Sevens Series, will open their campaign against rivals USA, coached by former Kenya tactician Mike Friday on July 26.

They will then take on another rival, fellow Africans South Africa before wrapping up Pool C action with a tie against Ireland.

Amonde called on his teammates to collect maximum points in the group to guarantee them a place in the quarter finals.

"We have done our research as a team and the technical bench has done a commendable job, they have tried to know what we need to be aware of so as to improve our game ahead of the Olympics," Amonde, one of the most experienced players in the team underscored.