Liberia: NEC-Liberia and NEC - Sierra Leone Sign Joint Communiqué

Liberia and Sierra Leone have signed a joint Communiqué committing to a continuous engagement, support and sharing of expertise to strengthen collaboration on Electoral processes for maximum performance between the two EMBs.

The Communiqué signed Friday, July 9, 2021 at the Headquarters of NEC Liberia by Liberia NEC boss, Davidetta Browne Lansanah and Mohamed Kenewui Konneh National Electoral Commission Sierra Leone said recognizing the shared cultural and governance systems and structure; appreciating the years of bilateral supports between our two countries; this Communiqué further serves to communicate commitment by the National Elections Commission of the Republic of Liberia and the National Electoral Commission of the Republic of Sierra Leone.

That the two Electoral Management Bodies (EMBs), and that both institutions commit to the use of generic election materials to facilitate easy sharing of election materials.

It also said, further discussions are to be held in due course with the aim of actualizing these commitments and will be climaxed by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the two institutions.

This joint Communiqué followed the end of a four-day working Study Tour in Liberia to promote integration of Elections Management Body, EMB in the Mono River Union Region. The 8-member NEC-Sierra Leone delegation held discussions with a number of elections stakeholders in Liberia, including, the Governance Commission, GC, National Identification Registry, NIR, Political Parties, and Civil Society groups. The NEC-Sierra Leone delegation also held discussion with the Chief Justice and Associate Justices of the Supreme Court of Liberia.