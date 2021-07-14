Sudan: U.S.$2.72 Million Japanese Food Assistance Grant for Sudan

Khartoum — Sudan and Japan have signed and exchanged an agreement on a $2.73 million Food Assistance Project, "so that Sudan can fulfil its responsibility and meet its people's food needs".

The agreement was signed in Khartoum on Monday by Sudan's Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Jibril Ibrahim, and the Japanese Ambassador to Khartoum, Takashi Hattori.

In a statement via social media, the Embassy of Japan in Sudan says that at Sudan's request, Japan decided to provide this food assistance, so that Sudan can fulfil its responsibility and meet its people's food needs. The Japanese mission says that this total of $2.72 million in aid "is aimed at contributing to the efforts of the Sudanese government to enhance its food security by providing Japanese rice to Sudan".

In a statement via the official Sudan News Agency (SUNA), Minister Ibrahim hailed the great efforts exerted by the Japanese government for providing the humanitarian aid to Sudan.

The Minister pointed out that the Japanese government has implemented a number of major projects in Sudan in the field of water and health services, affirming keenness of Sudan to benefit from Japanese experience in agriculture.

The Japanese ambassador described Sudanese -Japanese relations as excellent, assuring that his government provides assistance to Sudan due to continuous population growth and shortage of food resulting from climate change.

Ambassador Hattori said the world now hopes that Sudan will become a giant agricultural country in the region.