Liberia: Police Nab Two Armed Robberies in Bong

Gbarnga-Police in Gbarnga, Bong County have nabbed down at least two alleged armed men from two separate armed robbery squads reportedly basing in Monrovia.

On July 7 and 10, the LNP track-down the armed men following the purported robbery of a local business man identified as Henry Andrews in Palala, Kpaai District as well as the Makona Enterprise around the old Ganta Parking in Gbarnga.

According to victims of the incident, the robbers apparently made away with three hundred thousand Liberian Dollars, 1, 500 USD from Palala and over one million LD plus two thousand USD at the Makona Enterprise.

Speaking in an interview with Journalists in Gbarnga before the immediate transferred of the armed raiders to Monrovia, Bong County Police Assistant Commissioner, Fredrick Nappy told reporters that the individuals arrested will be detained while vigorous search of the additional escapees' link to the act are apprehended and brought to justice.

He said on Wednesday and Saturday of last week, at 3AM, the alleged thieves were captured by the Police following tipoff from the crimes scenes in Palala and Gbarnga respectively.

Commissioner Nepay then called on Bongese to be corporative with the LNP in tracking- down hardcore criminals in the County.

At same time, Henry Andrews, one of the victims in Palala said the Montserrado based armed robbery narrowly broke into to his home on Wednesday, July 7, at 1 AM making away with cash and several other valuable items.

For their part, Prince Weah and Junior Thomas, currently in police custody asserted that they were only hired as drivers to accompany their colleagues in Bong County thereby begging to be innocent.

Prince and Junior were arrested separately with three single- barrel guns, 13 rounds, knives, pin bars and other deadly weapons believed to be used to execute their missions