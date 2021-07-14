Liberia: Chief Medical Officer Warns Against Selling of Covid-19 Rapid Test Kits

Congo Town — Liberia Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Francis Kateh, has warned against the commercialization of rapid test, as anyone found will be severely punished.

His statement follows a presentation of two thousand test kits, 25 Oxygen Cylinders and 50 Medical Regulators by ArcelorMittal Liberia to the Ministry of Health on Thursday, July 8.

According to Dr. Kateh, the COVID-19 test kits are important for rapid testing, in order to show the status of everyone, as such it should not be sold.

"These things are given to us once it is out there, it should be free. You should not pay any money to do a rapid test, if anyone is caught selling these things out there, let us know and we will take the necessary action," Dr. Kateh said.

According to him, the Ministry of Health is excited about the relationship existing it has with ArcelorMittal Liberia.

Dr. Kateh further stated that ArcelorMittal's contribution to the health sector of the country is no secret, especially in a period of health crisis.

He at the same time termed the donation of 10, and 15 liters cylinders as a boost to the fight against Covid-19.

"We have cylinders here, yes, we need oxygen, but the medium of transfer of oxygen from that cylinder to saving life is the regulator," Dr. Kateh added.

The Liberian Chief Medical Officer maintained that most of the donations have been five and 10 liters of oxygen, but the 15 liter is mostly needed.

Dr. Kateh stressed: "The oxygen is important because the Covid-19 virus attacks the lung, making it ineffective to breathe, as such oxygen is needed in such case."

As such he said the Ministry of Health is grateful of such life-saving equipment from the world steel giant.

For his part, delivering the items on behalf of ArcelorMittal, the Head of Government Affairs and Community Relations, Marcus Wleh said the donation is to support government in the fight against Covid-19.

"We brought you 25 Oxygen cylinders and 50 regulators, two of which will be connected to each cylinder," Mr. Wleh added.

Wleh said the presentation of two thousand Covid-19 test kit is to buttress what government already has in its possession.

Apart from that, Wleh has committed ArcelorMittal to refilling the canisters at the Ministry of Health two times.

According to him, the presentation follows previous donation of US$250,000 equipment by ArcelorMittal to the Ministry of Health during the first wave of Covid-19 in Liberia.

"Our partnership with the Ministry of Health continues even beyond Covid-19, to the first major health crisis which is the Ebola Virus Disease.

Wleh believes when the community and workers at the steel company are safe, it will provide an avenue for everyone to operate smoothly.