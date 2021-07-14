Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

press release

Twenty-three patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Anseba, Southern, Northern Red Sea and Central Regions.

Out of these, eight patients are from Quarantine Centers in Keren (5), and Geleb (3); Anseba Region. Six patients are from Quarantine Centers in Adi-Keih (3), Senafe (2), and Endagergis (1); Southern Region. Five patients are from Quarantine Centers in Massawa (4), and Afabet (1); Northern Red Sea Region. Four patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region.

On the other hand, sixty-four patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central (40), Gash Barka (18), and Southern Red Sea (6) Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities. Sadly, a 60-year old patient in the Anseba Region has passed away due to the pandemic.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly risen to 5,906 while the number of deaths has increased to 30.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has risen to 6,327.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

13 July 2021