Eritrean Community Festival in Italy

13 July 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

The annual Eritrean community festival in Italy was conducted on 10 July in the city of Bologna respecting the guidelines to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the report from the office of the Public and Community Affairs the festival was attended by representatives of national organizations from 16 cities in Italy while a number of nationals followed the event through social media.

In a video message he conveyed, Mr. Yemane Gebreab, Head of Political Affairs of PFDJ, congratulating the nationals for conducting the festival by meeting in person passing through the challenging time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, wished goodwill to the coming festivals of nationals in other parts of Europe.

Indicating that Eritrean community festivals are opportune forums in which nationals strengthen their attachment with their homeland, Mr. Fesehatsion Petros, Eritrean Ambassador in Italy, expressed appreciation to those that organized the occasion.

The festival was highlighted with messages of solidarity, documentary films, and recitation of the past experiences of the Bologna festivals as well as entertainment programs.

