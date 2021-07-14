Algeria: President Tebboune Announces Opening of Borders Between Algeria, Niger to Ease Trade Exchanges

13 July 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, announced Tuesday in Algiers the opening of the land borders between Algeria and Niger to ease trade exchanges between the two countries.

During a joint press briefing with Nigerien President, Mohamed Bazoum, at the headquarters of the Presidency of the Republic, President Tebboune thanked his counterpart for "his brotherly visit" to Algeria at the head of a large delegation made up of members from all sectors.

The President of the Republic said that he fully agreed on the topics highlighted by his counterpart and which aim to strengthen cooperation in all fields, including hydraulic, oil and trade.

President Tebboune said, in this regard, that the two countries had agreed to "open the borders to ease import and export operations between Algeria and Niger" stressing the need for a "clear policy" concerning Nigerien people who work in Algeria.

Regarding security cooperation, the President of the Republic noted a "full agreement" between the two countries in this area, including training.

