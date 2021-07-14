Rwanda, EU Discuss Six-Year Cooperation Roadmap

13 July 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Collins Mwai

Rwanda and the European Union (EU) are in the final stages of discussions on priority cooperation areas for the next six years till 2027.

In a meeting between Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Uzziel Ndagijimana and EU Ambassador Nicola Bellomo, it emerged that the priority areas include education, skills and jobs for the youth; a green deal for inclusive development as well as political and economic governance.

Private sector development will also be included among the areas of cooperation.

The EU budget support consists of direct grants to the national budget to support the policies and actions in the identified sectors.

The grant amounts are linked to the sector performance and to indicators successfully achieved.

The new EU-Rwanda cooperation strategy is expected to be finalised with further details in the coming weeks and start implementation early next year.

Ndagijimana, said that the cooperation over the years had led to progress in aspects such as infrastructure, energy and transport, and agriculture.

"We look forward to discussing and engaging the EU on future priority areas of cooperation that would ultimately contribute towards the realization of the National Strategy for transformation as well as vision 2050," he said.

The meeting was preceded by disbursement of Rwf42.5 billion by the EU at the end of June which marks the completion of the two largest operations under the EU-Rwanda cooperation strategy for the period 2014-2020.

The funds were earmarked for the agriculture sector and response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Over the last six years, the EU has doled out Euro 350 million to Rwanda to support agriculture and energy as well as the efforts to alleviate the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bellomo said that the EU budget support to Rwanda had been well utilised as it has increased access to electricity where progress has moved from 28 per cent in 2015 to more than 60 per cent today.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment
Rwanda's Construction of Affordable Housing Slows to Snail's Pace
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Hate Speech, Targeting of Tigrayans Escalate in Ethiopia

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X