Rwanda: Afrobasket Qualifiers - Rwanda Face Egypt in Second Game

13 July 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The national women's basketball team takes on Egypt at the Kigali Arena in game two of the ongoing 2021 AfroBasket qualifiers Zone V in a game that could determine which side gets a place in the AfroBasket finals in Cameroon.

The hosts came off to a winning start, after comfortably overcoming Kenya 77-45 in the opening game on Monday but need to be at their best when they face a tough Egyptian side today.

The two teams registered their first win in the ongoing competition and are each targeting to win today's game to keep their hopes of booking the ticket to the finals which take place from September 17-22, in Yaounde, Cameroon.

Rwanda's trio Bella Murekatete, Sifa Ineza, Hope Butera picked minor injuries in the game against Kenya and are in a race to return to court today as the medical team is monitoring their fitness.

Head coach Cheikh Sarr said he is aware of the threat that the opponents can pose but warned that teamwork will be key for his side to win the game.

"Our players suffered minor injuries but I hope they will be present in today's game. We are trying to work as a team so that we can win today's game" said Sarr after the game.

The Senegalese tactician heaped praise of point guard Tierra Henderson who put in star-of-the-game performance in opening game against Kenya with game-high 23 points, five assists and eight rebounds, and is confident she can be a big threat to the Egyptians, should she keep her top form high.

"Tierra is a leader. She doesn't need to be pushed. She knows her role on and off the court. She is the leading scorer, and she is here to try and help push her teammates. If I am to rate her, I would give her 9.5 out of 10," he said.

Rwanda will play their final game against South Sudan on Wednesday at 6pm.

Today Rwanda Vs Egypt 6pm

