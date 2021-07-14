Zimbabwe: Man Dies After Falling Into Disused Mine Shaft

14 July 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

A 22-year-old Masvingo man died after he fell into a disused shaft at Wanderer Mine in Shurugwi Saturday..

The deceased, Tinashe Makusha of Hwede Village under Chief Zimuto in Masvingo was walking from Vital Tuckshop in Shurugwi when he slipped and fell into a shaft about 60 meters deep.

Midlands province police spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the tragedy.

"Two mineworkers who were in another shaft heard the noise and suspected that a neighbouring mine was collapsing," Midlands province police spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko told NewZimbabwe.com.

"They later checked and discovered Makusha's body at the bottom of the shaft. The matter was reported to the police who attended the scene and retrieved the body," Mahoko said.

He said according to mining regulations, miners are required to rehabilitate or cover disused shafts and also fence off their working areas, tunnels, and shafts to guard against people and animals falling in.

"On the other hand, the public should report whenever they discover dangerous shafts to the Mines Ministry for corrective measures to be put in place. People should also desist from entering disused mines as they may be affected by dangerous gases," Mahoko said.

Gold-rich Shurugwi district is littered with unprotected shafts left open by illegal miners after panning for the precious mineral in the area.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rwanda's Construction of Affordable Housing Slows to Snail's Pace
Hate Speech, Targeting of Tigrayans Escalate in Ethiopia

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X