Nigeria: NDLEA Busts Interstate Drug Cartels, Recovers 843KG Cannabis, Cocaine

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have busted three major interstate drug cartels supplying illicit substances to some states in the North.

They recovered Indian hemp and cocaine weighing over 843kgs.

The raids also led to the arrest of seven of the kingpins behind the drug syndicates in Kogi, Nasarawa and Benue states.

Spokesman of the agency, Femi Babafemi, said on Tuesday in Abuja that in a bid to evade the frequent road interdiction efforts by officers of the Kogi State command of the agency, a cartel led by one Augustine Emmanuel, 45, opted to move its consignments through the waterways between Edo and Kogi states.

"They were, however, intercepted on Monday, 12 July, 2021 at a jetty in Idah, Kogi State, where a Toyota Avalon car with registration number Lagos SMK 345 CG, loaded with 487kg of cannabis and ferried across the waterways from Agenebode, Edo State to the jetty in Idah, was seized and the syndicate leader arrested," Babafemi said.

In Nasarawa State, a team of NDLEA operatives on Thursday, July 8, raided one of the most hostile drug joints in the state capital where about 356kg of cannabis and various psychotropic substances were recovered.

The also led to the arrest of four major drug dealers, including the most notorious drug kingpin in Nasarawa State called 'Boogie' whose real name is Muhammed Umar, it was learnt.

"His drug distribution tentacles cut across Kano, Plateau, Benue and parts of the FCT," Babafemi added.

Some quantities of cocaine were intercepted in Benue on 8th, 9th and 13th July respectively.

The first dealer, John Aondosoo was arrested in Makurdi on Thursday with 28.6 grams of crack cocaine and after initial interrogation, it was discovered that his supplier, Henry Ezeomah would bring more supplies in the early hours of Friday from Obosi, Anambra State.

The supplier was arrested on Friday with 29.17 grams of the illicit drug.

Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig-Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), commended the commanders, officers and men of Kogi, Nasarawa and Benue commands of the agency for taking the war against illicit drugs in Nigeria to the doorsteps of the cartels.

He charged them not to relent but remain resolute in their commitment to rid every community of the illicit drug scourge.