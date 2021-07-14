Nigeria: Jailing Corrupt Officials Won't Stop Corruption - Ali

14 July 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abbas Jimoh

A constitutional lawyer, Yusuf Ali (SAN), has said jailing corrupt officials or others accused of corruption cannot stop the menace in the country.

He said this yesterday in Abuja at the launch of Akin Fadeyi Foundation's end-line report on its anti-corruption and good governance project and advocacy campaign 'corruption not in my country'.

The three-year project, supported by MacArthur foundation, was designed to reduce corruption in Nigeria and promote transparency by encouraging positive behavioural changes among citizens.

Ali, who spoke on 'Anti-Corruption Endeavours and Government Collaboration: A strategic Recipe for Nation Building', said: "Corruption will not stop until the average person sees the evil in corruption. Nigeria is the only country I know that corruption has a tribe and religion making it difficult to look at the merit of the allegations against someone.

"The fact is Nigerians corrupt their leaders and I've never blame only government for corruption," Ali said.

The Executive Director of the foundation, Akin Fadeyi, said the project was designed to promote good governance in Nigeria and address issues of transparency and promotion of rule of law with the nation's criminal system. African Director, MacArthur Foundation, Dr Kole Shettima, said change could only happen when citizens work with government and government works with citizens.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment
Rwanda's Construction of Affordable Housing Slows to Snail's Pace
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Hate Speech, Targeting of Tigrayans Escalate in Ethiopia

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X