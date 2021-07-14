Nigeria: Abcon Seeks Reforms to Reverse Rising Public Debt

14 July 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Sunday Michael Ogwu

The Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) has advocated for reforms that will reduce government spending and also curb the rising trend in the nation's public debt.

This was contained in its 2nd Quarterly Economic Review for 2021, noting that the vulnerabilities identified with the rising debt profile exposed the country to the risk of future high economic and development costs of having to deal with large debt overhangs.

ABCON said: "The fact that remarkable economic recovery is not certain and the rather unstable state of financial markets is indicating that the country could be on the verge of a major debt crisis."

In its recommendations on how to tackle the rising profile of the nation's public debt, the association said: "There is therefore a serious need for the introduction of fiscal reforms that would scale down government spending and to consider restructuring the loan profile and especially properly examine the conditions tied to Chinese denominated debts.

"We recommended a season of economic austerity to replace the increased debt pile-up for the coming generation.

"Moderation of governance and other administrative costs along with blocking loopholes/leakages from inflated contracts will more than satisfy the need for increased debts."

ABCON also called for realistic measures to redress the ever-existing and increasing margin between the official and parallel market exchange rates.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment
Rwanda's Construction of Affordable Housing Slows to Snail's Pace
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Hate Speech, Targeting of Tigrayans Escalate in Ethiopia

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X