Africa: Statement of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission On the Situation in South Africa

@SANDF_ZA / Twitter
South African Minister of the Police Bheki Cele inspects damage at Pan African Mall in Alexandra on July 13, 2021.
13 July 2021
African Union (Addis Ababa)
press release

Addis Ababa — The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, condemns in the strongest terms the surge of violence that has resulted in the deaths of civilians and appalling scenes of the looting of public and private property, destruction of infrastructure, including the suspension of essential services in Kwazulu-Natal, Gauteng and other parts of South Africa.

The Chairperson extends his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a rapid and full recovery to the wounded.

The Chairperson calls for an urgent restoration of order, peace and stability in the country in full respect of the rule of law. He stresses that failure to do so can have grave impacts not only in the country but the Region as a whole.

The Chairperson reiterates the full and unwavering solidarity of the African Union Commission with the government and people of South Africa.

Read the original article on African Union.

Copyright © 2021 African Union. All rights reserved.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

