Mauritius: Some 59,457 Special Waps for Red Zones Granted, Indicates Prime Minister

press release

As far as the special Work Access Permit (WAP) for Red Zones is concerned, a total of 59,457 special WAPs and three special permits were granted, out of 104,974 received applications.

The Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, provided these details, today, in the National Assembly, in reply to a Parliamentary Question pertaining to the special WAP for Red Zones.

Prime Minister Jugnauth highlighted that the criteria used for the issue of special WAPs for the public and private sectors are as follows: for Public Officers residing in Red Zones and working outside the Red Zones who are working in essential services/performing vital and strategic activities and those residing outside Red Zones and working in Red Zones who are engaged in essential services/performing vital and strategic activities, as approved by their Supervising Officers; and for Private Sector, employees residing within and outside Red Zones performing vital and strategic activities in an organisation as defined by the Police Communique of Wednesday 10 and Thursday 11 March 2021.

He stressed that a Validation Committee was set up at the level of the Prime Minister's Office comprising, among others, representatives of the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, the Mauritius Police Force and representatives of the Private Sector for validation of applications.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Jugnauth seized this opportunity to reiterate that the fight against COVID-19 is not over. Presently, he underscored, there are specific and localized areas which are still under Red Zone restrictions and they are strictly monitored by the Mauritius Police Force and to date, 25,100 contraventions have been established in breach of specific Regulations.

In addition, he recalled that as from 15 July 2021 borders are also opening under strict conditions and as from October 2021 foreigners will be able to come to Mauritius under certain conditions which are presently being finalised. As such, he also urged the population to strictly adhere to the sanitary protocols in place, in order to avoid the spread of COVID-19 and appealed to all those who have not yet been vaccinated to avail themselves of the national vaccination programme which is being deployed all around the country.