Sierra Leone: Opposition Leader Urges Release of APC MP

The Leader of the main opposition All People's Congress (APC) in Parliament has called on the Speakership of Parliament to facilitate the release of their colleague, Hon. Emmanuel Saidu Conteh, on bail.

The Member of Parliament was detained at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) headquarters since last week, for an alleged illegal importation of arms and ammunition into the country.

Hon. Chernoh R M Bah made the plea on Standing Orders 23 of the House's rules of procedures.

"Without prejudice or interference to the process, bail should be granted to Hon. Conteh pending investigations by CID on an alleged matter involving arms and ammunition for which he has been detained seven days ago," he urged.

Also, Leader of the National Grand Coalition, Hon. Dr. Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella, added his voice to the appeal made by the opposition leader, stating that a solidarity visit be made to Hon. Emmanuel Saidu Conteh at CID.

Leader of Government Business, Hon. Matthew Nyuma, recalled the contribution made by the MP during the debate on the presidential speech hence appealed that Hon. Emmanuel Saidu Conteh be granted bail, while the investigation continues.