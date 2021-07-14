Sierra Leone: CDC Classifies Salone a Red Zone to Travel

12 July 2021
Concord Times (Freetown)

The US States Department has cautioned US citizens to reconsider any international travel they may have planned to Sierra Leone due to high risk of contracting the COVID-19.

"Avoid travel to Sierra Leone. If you must travel to Sierra Leone, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel. Because of the current situation in Sierra Leone, even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk of getting and spreading COVID-19 variants," a statement on the website of Center for Disease Control and Prevention reads.

The traveling advisory on the State Department says CDC has issued a Level 4 Travel Health Notice for Sierra Leone due to COVID-19, indicating a very high level of COVID-19 in the country.

The warning says the risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA authorized vaccine, thus urging potential international travellers to review the CDC's specific recommendations vaccinated and unvaccinated persons.

Sierra Leone is currently battling with a third wave of the Corona Virus Pandemic with the Delta Variant ravaging the country.

The country has recorded over one hundred death cases with thousands of positive corona cases.

Recently, the government reintroduced emergency measures including a month ban on congregational worship in churches and mosques, a night time curfew from 11pm to 5am and well urged citizens to get vaccinated to prevent the spread of the disease.

