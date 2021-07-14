Sierra Leone: Police Testifies in Alleged Missing 156 Foam Mattresses At Pademba Prison

Third prosecution witness, Sergeant Edward Kanu, on Friday 9th, July 2021, testified against Assistant Superintendent of Correctional Centre, Abu Bakarr Nyanqui, in the ongoing preliminary investigation into a missing 156 foam mattresses at the Pademba Road Correctional Facility.

In his testimony to the Court, Sergeant Kanu said he recognized the accused person in the dock whom he identified as his former boss at the Pademba Road Prison.

He recalled on 20th April, 2021, while standing along Pademba Road, a police officer drew his attention to somebody that was parking foam mattresses along the Correctional Facility.

Sergeant Kanu said he wasted no time, but informed his boss about the incident.

"My boss told me to dress like a civilian, together with two other police officers. We boarded motor bikes and followed the direction where the foam mattresses were being taken. Before long, we reached Regent Road and saw some men offloading foam mattresses," he explained.

Sergeant Kanu said he then called his boss, Joseph Kanu, who brought some military men to the scene of crime and arrested the driver and took him to the East End Police Station.

Sergeant Kanu said he later made statement at the East End Police Station.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Sahr Kekura adjourned the matter to the 12th July 2021.

According to police, the accused person, Abu Bakarr Nyanqui, on Monday 19th April, 2021, at the Male Correctional Facility on Pademba Road in Freetown, did steal 156 foam mattresses, property of the Sierra Leone Correctional Facility.

Police slammed one count charge of Larceny by servant contrary to Section 17(1a) of the Larceny Act 1916.