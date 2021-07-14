Sierra Leone: Six Remanded for Dishonestly Abstracting Electricity

12 July 2021
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Yusufu S. Bangura

Presiding Magistrate at the Freetown Magistrate Court No. 2 on Pademba Road, Mark Ngegba, last Friday remanded six individuals who were charged in connection with dishonestly directing electricity to their various houses.

Police prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of police (ASP) Hawa Bah alleged that the six accused persons, Mabinty Kamara, a suckling mother, Aminata Turay, Sulaiman A. Barries, Thomas Hillary, Mohamed Marrah, and Hassan Kamara on Saturday 25th June and Sunday 26th June 2021 at Makeni, fraudulently caused electricity supply from EDSA to be directed to their various houses in Makeni.

The accused persons were before Magistrate Ngegba on one count of dishonestly abstracting electricity supply contrary to Section 68 of the National Electricity Act No. 16 of 2011.

After the court clerk read the charges to them, all the accused denied the allegation levied against them.

Magistrate Ngegba was ready to proceed with the matter when ASP Bah stood up to say her witness was absent. She requested for an adjournment to enable her bring her witnesses to court.

In that circumstance, defense counsel, Abdul Sheriff, requested for bail for his clients. He canvassed his bail plea on Section 79(2) of the Criminal Procedure Act No. 32 of 1965.

He told Magistrate Ngegba that his clients are Sierra Leoneans who are resident in Makeni city and that they have a fix abode.

He further noted that the offence for which his clients were standing trial are summary offences, but not felonious.

He assured that his clients have credible sureties who are willing to enter into his client's recognizance.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Ngegba refused bail to all accused persons, including an old woman in the age 70. He disclosed that he refused bail because the accused persons are resident in Makeni and that he would want to hear the evidence before he will consider any bail application.

He remanded all accused persons to both Male and Female Correctional Centre in Freetown and adjourned the matter to Tuesday 13th July 2021, for the first prosecution witness (PW1) to testify.

