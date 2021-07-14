Nigeria Consumes 1.7 Million Tonnes of Sugar Yearly - NSDC

14 July 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Francis Arinze Iloani

The National Sugar Development Council (NSDC) has said Nigeria consumes 1.7 million tonnes of sugar yearly. The Executive Secretary of the council, Mr Zacch Adedeji, said this yesterday in Abuja.

He said while Nigeria has attained sufficiency in refined sugar production for the domestic market, the country is still importing raw sugar to feed the sugar factories.

He said the importation of raw sugar and the fluctuation in foreign exchange are partly responsible for changes in prices of refined sugar.

He said the Backward Integration Programme (BIP) of the Nigeria Sugar Master Plan would address the raw sugar importation issue over time.

He expressed satisfaction with the players in the BIP, adding that within the last seven years of the implementation of the BIP, Nigeria has achieved over 3m metric tonnes of refining capacity.

He listed land access, community hostilities, foreign exchange restrictions and natural disasters as challenges of the sugar sector in the country.

He said as a means of addressing insecurity in sugar production host communities, no less than 20 percent of the sugarcane grown in any area must be done by the people of the area to create inclusion and reduce insecurity.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment
Rwanda's Construction of Affordable Housing Slows to Snail's Pace
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Hate Speech, Targeting of Tigrayans Escalate in Ethiopia

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X