Rwanda: Beach Volleyball - Rwanda Readies to Host World Tour Star 2

The Local volleyball governing Body (FRVB) has said that Rwanda is ready to host the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Beach Volleyball World Tour Star 2, 2021 which is due this week in Rubavu District.

The event is slated for July 14 to 18 on the shores of Lake Kivu, and it will be contested by 42 nations in the men's category, and 35 in the women's fray.

Participating countries will come from various continents including Europe, Asia, America and Africa.

Speaking to Times Sport, Christian Hatumimana, the Executive Secretary of FRVB and Director of Competitions for FIVB Tour said everything is set for the tournament to start.

"All the teams that will play in the tournament have already arrived in Rwanda. On Tuesday, they will be heading to Rubavu district where they will all be accommodated in a bubble," he said.

The hotels to be used in the World tour bubble are Hill View, Gorilla, Musanto and Kivu Peace View.

Rwanda will be represented by the famous duo of Patrick Kavalo Akumuntu and Olivier Ntagengwa, as well as Venuste Gatsinzi and Fils Habanzintwari in the men's category.

In the women's category, Charlotte Nzayisenga and Valantine Munezero, as well as Benitha Mukandayisenga and Seraphine Mukantambara.