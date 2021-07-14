Namibia: Ohangwena Water Woes Continue

A LARGE part of the Ohangwena region continues to experience severe water scarcity, leading to poor sanitation.

The region has initiated a water infrastructure development project with the assistance of development partners to provide communities with potable water.

Ohangwena governor Walde Ndevashiya says the region has thus far drilled about four deep boreholes and obtained tap water from the Ohangwena Water Aquifer II at the Oshangu, Omunyanghwe, Eexwa and Omulondo villages at a cost of N$2,6 million.

These boreholes are said to be supplying surrounding villages within a radius of 10 km with water.

"Water provision is the most important enabler for regional socio-economic development in line with the regional water masterplan. The extraction of water from the Ohangwena aquifer II, and the development of water infrastructure will continue to feature as one of our key priorities for the next five years.

"The Ohangwena region is battling with the provision of potable water to its inhabitants - especially in the Oshikunde, Okongo, Epembe and Omundaungilo constituencies," he says.

Another eight shallow boreholes have been drilled at the Okongo and Oshikunde constituencies at a cost of N$2,4 million, while 17 boreholes have been installed at the Omundaungilo, Okongo and Oshikunde constituencies at N$16,2 million.

A five-megalitre water reservoir and a defloration plant have been constructed at Eenhana by NamWater at N$30 million.

Ndevashiya says this project enables the town to tap from the Ohangwena Aquifer II and will alleviate its water woes.

"The region has further engaged with the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform regarding the water situation in the region. The government has secured funding from the African Development Bank, of which a part will be used to develop the Ohangwena Aquifer II in terms of water infrastructure development and the distribution of potable water for human, animal and agricultural purposes.

"Some 45 short kilometre pipelines have been installed in nine constituencies across the region at a cost of N$3,4 million, and 293 individual households have been connected with private offtakes," he says.

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the region has managed to install 35 water points at various schools.

The governor says an amount of N$10 million has been secured for the construction of rural secondary pipelines at villages across the water pipeline.