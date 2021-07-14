Namibia: Conspiracy Theories Hinder Vaccinations

DESPITE the Omusati health directorate's efforts to administer the Covid-19 vaccine to rural communities, several obstacles stand in the way of ensuring wide access to the vaccine, as many people are reluctant to take the vaccine.

Omusati regional health director Alfons Amoomo told The Namibian that conspiracy theories spreading among the community are hindering people from getting vaccinated in large numbers.

"The response towards the vaccine in the rural areas is not that good because many people in the rural areas are still reluctant to get vaccinated due to wide-spread conspiracy theories doing the rounds in the communities. This is a huge challenge that we, as a region, are battling to overcome despite several educational campaigns and roadshows conducted," said Amoomo.

Omusati region has six fixed vaccination points, plus four mobile teams visiting temporary vaccination points across the region.

Amoomo added that the vaccination points in the rural areas in the region are not enough to cater to the vast population, as nurses are also not enough to cater to more vaccination points. The region, like many other regions in the country, is faced with a severe shortage of medical personnel, thus only a few vaccination points have been set up.

So far, only 7 832 people in the rural areas of Omusati have been vaccinated with both SinoPharm and AstraZeneca.

"The vaccination drive in the rural areas is moving at a snail's pace but we are hoping that with time more people will get vaccinated against Covid-19. We continue to encourage people to get vaccinated and protect themselves from Covid-19," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added that the region does not have enough vaccines to cater to the vast population and only a few doses are available.

According to Amoomo, the region has not yet received new stock and is running out of vaccines as more people are starting to come to get vaccinated.

Anna Shikongo, a resident of Ogongo, is among the many people who are against the Covid-19 vaccine.

"I am not taking that vaccine because it was sent to kill us and not to protect us in any way. I know of people who have taken the vaccine but got infected with Covid-19 afterwards, while some people have even died shortly after taking the vaccine. If it acts as protection, then why are people who are vaccinated still dying and getting infected with the virus?" She asked.

Amoomo has temporarily suspended the administering of the Covid-19 first dose vaccinations at all the healthcare centres in the region until new stock is received.