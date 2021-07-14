Gambia: Barrow Lays Foundation Stone for Lamin Koto-Diabuga Road

CRR — President Adama Barrow over the weekend laid a foundation stone for the construction of 30 kilometer Lamin Koto - Diabugu Batapa Road in Central River Region (CRR) North.

The of the foundation stone laying was witnessed by thousands including chiefs, governors, ministers, alkalolu, youth and project contractors among other important dignitaries.

Alhagie Morrow, in his welcome statement, said President Barrow was ready to develop Sami District. He added that for over 50 years they have been living with poor road conditions and lack of electricity which he said has affected their development.

CRR Governor Abba Sanyang, said Sami and Kiang should thank Pesident Barrow for providing them with roads and electricity.

Governor Sanyang said President Barrow visited some of windstorm victims within the region before laying the foundation stone for the road construction.

He called on people within the region to work towards national development and rally behind the National People's Party.

Seedy Njie, a staunch Barrow disciple, accused United Democratic Party as being tribalist, saying they are the only party that judge people by the colour of their skin.

He also described the party as mercenaries that put on black clothes pretending to be officers, threatening people not to secure voters cards.

He called on people to support President Barrow and his government.

President Barrow appealed to people of the region to stand firm and rally behind NPP, saying there is more development in the pipeline for them.